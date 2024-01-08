Pearl River man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor

Jackson, MS – A Neshoba County man pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, in September of 2017, Scottie Amos, 26, committed a sexual act on a minor who was between the ages of 12 and 16 in the Tucker Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Amos was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2022.

Amos is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Amos has previously pleaded guilty to burglary and awaits sentencing in that case as well.

U.S. Attorney Todd Gee and Acting Special Agent in Charge Jessica Orench of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations all investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.