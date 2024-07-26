Pearl River man sentenced to 10 Years in prison

Jackson, MS – A Pearl River man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for incest on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Ronnie Reed, Sr., 52, had a sexual relationship with a family member in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation. Reed was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2023, and pleaded guilty to the charge in April 2024.

U.S. Attorney Todd Gee and Special Agent in Charge Robert Eikhoff of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin J. Payne and Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.