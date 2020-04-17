Pearl River Resort Announces Business Update in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

CHOCTAW, MS (April 17, 2020) –Pearl River Resort, owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) today announced that due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, measures must be taken to ensure the financial stability of the Resort. After careful consideration, Pearl River Resort will place most of its Associates on temporary unpaid furlough, effective, tomorrow, Saturday, April 18th. A minimum essential workforce will remain on payroll throughout the closure.

“Even in the midst of a world health pandemic that has affected the inability to have full business operations, we are grateful that we were able to pay three pay dates since closing on March 19th,” said Sonny Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pearl River Resort. “We are focused on protecting the Tribe and Resort and look forward to the day that the health risk is cleared and our dedicated associates welcome our guests back to the Resort.”

To help during this time, the Resort is providing resources to help Associates understand the changes and take advantage of the assistance available under the new CARES Act, which should provide significant financial support for most furloughed Associates. The Resort will continue to provide health insurance for its Associates.

For more information, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.