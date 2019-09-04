Pearl River Resort Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Sportsbook

One Year in the Books! Pearl River Resort celebrated the one year anniversary of Sportsbook at Timeout Lounge on Friday. The celebration featured a commemorative cake cutting, t-shirt giveaway and special remarks from Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben, Sportsbook Director, Chris Hopwood and Resort Table Games Director, Neal Atkinson.

“We’re very proud to celebrate this one year milestone of offering sportsbook as a great gaming addition for our guests to enjoy,” said Neal Atkinson, Table Games Director for Pearl River Resort. “Over the past year, we have written over 500,000 bets and guests have cashed out over $19 million in winning sports bets!”

Since opening, Pearl River Resort has continually increased offerings by providing guests with three convenient ways to place wagers: Sportsbook retail counter, on property kiosks and first in state mobile betting. And coming soon, the Resort has plans to introduce a brand new player experience with Crystal Betting Terminals which will provide guests with extensive in-play and real-time wagering suggestions tailored to the events they are watching.

“The Sportsbook at Pearl River Resort has proven to be a valuable addition to our casino properties and I want to congratulate the entire Sportsbook team on a superb year,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “Much like any successful team, our Sportsbook has a group of professional team players dedicated to a goal of providing exceptional service and operating the best Sportsbook in Indian Country! Football season is upon us now and I encourage everyone to come visit our Sportsbook and enjoy the many other amenities at the Pearl River Resort.”

The Sportsbook at Timeout Lounge is open 24/7 for guests to watch their favorite games. Counter hours of operation are as follows: Monday through Thursday from 9am-11pm; Friday from 9am-Midnight; Saturday from 8am-Midnight; and Sunday from 8am-11pm. Bettors can visit Player Services at Golden Moon or Silver Star to redeem winning tickets after hours. Additional Sportsbook kiosks are available at Golden Moon in the Center Bar or place your wager from anywhere on property using our free mobile app Pearl River Sports.