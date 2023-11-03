HomeAttalaPearl River Resort Honors Veterans and Military Personnel for Veterans Day

Pearl River Resort Honors Veterans and Military Personnel for Veterans Day

by
In honor of their service and sacrifice, veterans and active duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal at Mama ‘n’ em, Bistro 24 or Stats restaurants at Pearl River Resort for Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11th from 11am until 3pm.

To receive this free meal, veterans and active duty personnel who are members of the Pearl River Rewards Club can visit Player Services at Silver Star or Golden Moon on November 11th for a meal voucher. Simply show proof of military service (i.e., Military ID card, DD214, Veterans Affairs department card).

If you are not a Pearl River Rewards Club member, signing up is quick, easy, and free.

Mama ‘n’ em and Bistro 24 are located at Golden Moon Casino and Stats is located at Silver Star Casino.

