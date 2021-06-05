Pearl River Resort Job Fair Continues Today

Pearl River Resort is hosting another job fair. Pearl River Resort announce that “the event will start tomorrow and continue on Saturday, June 5 at the Silver Star Convention Center. The event will be held from 8:30am until 1pm both days. The primary focus will be hiring staff in preparation for the reopening of The Buffet at Silver Star Casino.” In addition to the Food and Beverage department openings, other Resort positions will also be available and some applicants may be hired on the spot.

**Pearl River Resort benefits include: Company paid disability and health insurance, Competitive wages, Discounts on property, 401-k savings plan with company match, Free uniforms, Free meal daily, Paid Holiday Leave, and paid time off

“Everyone who comes to the job fair should dress for success, wear a mask, and bring a resume according to company officials.”