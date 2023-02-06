Pearl River Resort presents Super Bulldog Weekend featuring Brett Eldredge

Headlined by an on-field concert with country music sensation Brett Eldredge at Dudy Noble Field, the 37th annual Super Bulldog Weekend, presented by Pearl River Resort, will be held April 14-16, on Mississippi State’s campus.

Bulldog fans have plenty to look forward to during the spring homecoming tradition with softball, baseball and women’s tennis all competing against Southeastern Conference opposition throughout the weekend. Additionally, football will host their annual Maroon and White Spring Game, while volleyball will host Ole Miss in a spring exhibition match at Newell-Grissom.

Chris Lemonis’ 2023 Diamond Dawgs will host in-state foe Ole Miss for a three-game SEC set at The Dude. Following Saturday’s game, fans who were in attendance will be treated to an on-field concert with Brett Eldredge. No separate tickets for the concert will be sold.

Coming off its NCAA Super Regional appearance a season ago, Samantha Ricketts’ nationally ranked softball program welcomes Alabama to Nusz Park for a three-game series.

Head football coach Zach Arnett’s 2023 squad is set to hold its Spring Game at noon on Saturday, April 15, at Davis Wade Stadium. Admission for all fans is free.

Led by Daryl Greenan, women’s tennis will play two matches at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre as part of the exciting weekend. The Bulldogs will face Georgia on Friday, April 14, at 4 p.m., and Tennessee on Sunday, April 16. Admission to all home matches is free.

Julie Darty Dennis’ volleyball team will host Ole Miss at The Griss on Saturday at noon. Admission to the scrimmage is free.

Tickets for the baseball series against Ole Miss are available now for $20.

