Pearl River Resort reopens buffet at Silver Star

Pearl River Resort is excited to announce that The Buffet at Silver Star Casino will reopen to the public on Friday, November 19th at 4pm. The Buffet will be self-service and will feature old favorites like fried chicken, catfish, freshly carved prime rib, variety of home cooked vegetables, fresh salads and delicious desserts. There will be new dedicated food stations for Asian cuisine and pizza.

Along with social distancing protocol, gloves will be available upon request and serving utensils will be changed out every 30 minutes. “To Go” plates will also be available.

The Buffet will have special reopening hours through the Thanksgiving holiday:

Friday, November 19 from 4pm to 9pm

Saturday, November 20 from 11am to 9pm

Closed, Sunday thru Wednesday, November 21-24.

Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving Day from 11am-9pm.

Friday, November 26 from 11am to 9pm.

Saturday, November 27 from 11am to 9pm

Regular Operating Hours:

Friday – 4pm to 9pm

Saturday – 11am to 9pm

Closed Sunday thru Thursday

For more information on Pearl River Resort, visit www.pearlriverresort.com or call 1.866.44PEARL. Guests must be at least 21 years old to play or attend shows.

ABOUT PEARL RIVER RESORT

Owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Pearl River Resort is the South’s premier resort destination. Pearl River Resort’s portfolio of assets includes Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park located in Choctaw, Mississippi and Bok Homa Casino located in Sandersville, MS.

The Silver Star and Golden Moon Casinos feature a variety of gaming options, hotel rooms, dining options, retail offerings, conference facilities, live entertainment and a full service spa. Pearl River Resort also offers a gaming floor with the latest first-in-state slot machines, elevated poker room, remodeled hotel rooms, a stunning video wall, refreshed buffet, updated promenade, and more. Also featured is Dancing Rabbit Golf Club with two championship golf courses and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park. Bok Homa Casino features a variety of slot machines, exciting table games, an event center, Sportsbook operations and a fabulous quick serve eatery.