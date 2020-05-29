Video: Pearl River Resort Taking Major Steps to Reopen

PEARL RIVER RESORT TAKING MAJOR STEPS IN PREPARATION FOR REOPENING

Choctaw, MS (May 28, 2020) – While Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino (Sandersville) remain temporarily closed, major steps are being taken in preparation for reopening. Plans include strict sanitation and safety protocols, required facemasks for associates, installation of plexi glass barriers, additional hand sanitizer stations added throughout the property, many slot machines turned off and chairs removed to ensure social distancing, table games to allow limited number of players, maximum of four guests per elevator and restaurants will have distanced seating and limited occupancy.

The Resort has also taken additional measures to protect guests and associates by investing in top of the line technology.

Trane UV Light Air Cleaning System – UV lighting technology system will be installed to filter and clean the air as it circulates throughout the casinos.

Hold Safe Handrail UV Disinfection Units –Advanced UV technology will be utilized on the handrails of the escalators and sky-bridge walkways to continuously disinfect as they rotate.

Chip Cleaning Machines – Chip cleaning machines will be used to clean and disinfect gaming chips at all table games.

Electrostatic Spray Technology – During designated times, sections of the gaming floor will be closed to allow for cleaning. The electrostatic spraying technology uses an electrical charge to dispense the appropriate sanitizers and disinfectants in a spray mist to wrap around and evenly coat surfaces for a more complete clean.

Thermal Temperature Scanners –Thermal cameras will be installed to conduct noninvasive temperature scans at all guest and associate entrances. Guests or associates displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, will not be allowed entry.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our guests, associates and Tribal members,” said Sonny Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pearl River Resort. “While we have not yet determined a reopening date, we are confident that when we do reopen, it will be under the safest conditions possible. We look forward to welcoming guests and associates back soon.”

ABOUT PEARL RIVER RESORT

Owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Pearl River Resort is the South’s premier resort destination. Pearl River Resort’s portfolio of assets includes Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park located in Choctaw, Mississippi and Bok Homa Casino located in Sandersville, MS.

The Silver Star and Golden Moon Casinos feature a variety of gaming options, hotel rooms, dining options, retail offerings, conference facilities, live entertainment and a full service spa. The all-new Pearl River Resort also offers a new gaming floor with the latest first-in-state slot machines, elevated poker room, remodeled hotel rooms, a stunning video wall, refreshed buffet, updated promenade, and more. Also featured is Dancing Rabbit Golf Club with two championship golf courses and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park. Bok Homa Casino features over 700 slot machines, 9 table games, an event center, Sportsbook operations and a fabulous quick serve eatery.