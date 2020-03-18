PEARL RIVER RESORT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS OPERATIONS AT GAMING PROPERTIES

CHOCTAW, MS (March 18, 2020) – Today, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) Tribal government officials and Pearl River Resort Executive leaders have made the decision to temporarily close all Pearl River Resort properties due to nationwide COVID-19 virus concerns. It is important to note that no cases of COVID-19 have been detected or reported at any of the Resort properties or on MBCI Tribal land. The temporary suspension of gaming operations will be effective March 18, 2020 thru March 31, 2020. Hotel Operations will be suspended effective at Noon on March 19, 2020 thru March 31, 2020. The Pearl River Resort properties impacted include: Silver Star Hotel and Casino, Golden Moon Hotel and Casino, Bok Homa Casino. Not affected by the closure are the Dancing Rabbit Golf Course, Dancing Rabbit Inn, Pearl River Graphics Printing and the Welcome Center.

Pearl River Resort is proud to be one of the largest employers in the state of Mississippi and supports the health, safety, and education of 11,000 members of the MBCI. We understand the grave impact that an extended closure can have on our 2,500 associates, their families and our region of East Central Mississippi as a whole. With that in mind, we explored every option and implemented an array of CDC recommended business changes in an intense effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, while remaining open for business. Now, as the pandemic continues, and more of our fellow Mississippians are becoming afflicted, we choose to suspend operations and implement a temporary closure to protect the public and our employees.