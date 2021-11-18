Pearl River Resort to host Miss Mississippi USA & Miss Mississippi Teen USA Pageants in 2022

Pearl River Resort is excited to announce that the 2022 Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA Pageants will be held at the Silver Star Convention Center, April 1 & 2, 2022.

“Pearl River Resort is proud to be the new home of the Miss Mississippi USA pageants,” said Sonny Johnson, President and CEO of Pearl River Resort. “The young ladies that participate will create a lifetime of memories and it is truly an honor to be part their special moment.”

“We are very excited to hold our upcoming event more centrally located in the state at the gorgeous Pearl River Resort,” said Kim Greenwood, Pageant Director. “The magic found at the Pearl River Resort will be the perfect host for the most beautiful and accomplished young women from across the state of Mississippi vying for the titles of Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA”. The winners of these two events will travel on to the national competitions of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

The reigning Miss USA, Asya Branch, hails from Booneville, Mississippi and competed at the Miss Universe pageant in May where she placed in the top-21. She made history when she was the first African American to be named Miss Mississippi USA and then again when she was the first titleholder from Mississippi to win the Miss USA title. Asya began advocating for prison reform after her father was incarcerated when she was a child. She hopes to make a difference and erase the negative stigma surrounding incarceration and to be a voice for other children of incarcerated parents. Asya will hand over the crown this month to another lucky young lady at the 2021 Miss USA pageant in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Current titleholders Bailey Mae Anderson, Miss Mississippi USA 2021, and Mattie Grace Morris, Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2021 will relinquish their crowns following a year of representing the state at various events and functions. The titleholders will represent Mississippi in their respective roles at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants scheduled for November 27, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Greenwood Productions is currently accepting applications for contestants to take part in the exciting events. Applications and qualifications for the pageant can be found at www.missmississippiusa.com under the “Apply Now” section. For more information, call 615-891-0557 or email [email protected].

For more information on Pearl River Resort, visit www.pearlriverresort.com or call 1.866.44PEARL. Guests must be at least 21 years old to play or attend shows. To stay updated on all Pearl River Resort news and events, join us on your favorite social media sites: www.facebook.com/PearlRiverResort, www.twitter.com/PRRofficial, or http://www.youtube.com/user/PearlRiverResort.

