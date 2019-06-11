Pearl River Resort to mark 25 years

Pearl River Resort will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a series of concerts, starting later this month.

The all-star lineup features KC & the Sunshine Band, Leona Lewis and the Charlie Daniels Band.

Festivities will also a big Fourth of July fireworks show and a anniversary-themed promotions.

KC & the Sunshine Band is slated to kick off the celebration Saturday, June 29. One of the most popular bands of the ‘70s era, KC & the Sunshine Band will perform chart-topping hits like “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Get Down Tonight,” and “Shake Your Booty.”

.British pop star, Leona Lewis will take the stage on Wednesday, July 3 at 8 p.m. The popular songstress is best known for hits like “Bleeding Love,” “Better in Time,” “Happy,” and “Run.”

The Charlie Daniels Band will take the stage Friday, July 5, at 8 p.m. The legendary country music band is best known for hits like “Sunday Morning,” “Two Out of Three,” and “Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

Morris Day & The Time will perform live Saturday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Featuring a mix of soul, R&B, and Rock & Roll music, hit songs by this extremely talented group include “Jerk Out,” “Jungle Love,” “The Bird” and “777-9311.”

The concerts will be held in the Silver Star Convention Center. Ticket prices range from $20 to $65. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

On Wednesday, July 4, at 9 p.m., Pearl River Resort will host a fireworks show.

Call 1.601.663.3654 or 1.601.663.1312 or click here for information and tickets.