Pearl River Resort Updates Mask Policy

Pearl River Resort has updated it’s mask policy. In compliance with CDC and Choctaw Health Center Guidelines, Pearl River Resort has updated its mask policy. Effective at 12:00am on Friday, June 4th, Pearl River Resort properties and its sister casino, Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville, Mississippi, will no longer require “fully vaccinated” guests to wear face coverings.

Gaming Properties

Guests will be asked to provide proof of vaccination when entering the Silver Star, Golden Moon or Bok Homa Casino. That proof may be their vaccination card, a copy of their card, or a photo of their card on their smart phone. If a guest is unable to show proof of vaccination, they will be required to wear a mask on property.

Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino will continue their in-house safety protocols, including temperature screening and property cleaning procedures. The Resort invested over half a million dollars in safety equipment and technology that will remain in place.

Non-Gaming Properties

Masks are also optional for fully vaccinated individuals visiting the Resort’s non-gaming properties: Dancing Rabbit Golf Course, Dancing Rabbit Inn and Geyer Falls Water Theme Park. Guests may be asked to show proof of vaccination.

For more information on Pearl River Resort’s properties, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.

###

ABOUT PEARL RIVER RESORT

Owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Pearl River Resort is the South’s premier resort destination. Pearl River Resort’s portfolio of assets includes Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park located in Choctaw, Mississippi and Bok Homa Casino located in Sandersville, MS.