Peggy Ables “Field of Dreams” Comes True in Kosciusko (Audio)

Brian B-MO Montgomery – If “Coach Gran” ever imagined a “Field of Dreams” tonight that dream became a reality, thanks to Lady Whippets Softball Coach Terry who orchestrated the idea, and the combined efforts of the school board and athletics department. This afternoon the man who basically grew up knowing Kosciusko’s own Peggy Able insured her passion and legacy will live on as the Lady Whippets named their softball field “Peggy Ables Field”. Surrounded by family members who thought they were only coming to see the unveiling of a plaque in the outfield dedicated to “Coach Gran” were in for a surprise, as Coach Terry had his players unveil her name in a tear-filled ceremony prior to tonight’s game.

Coach Terry was joined by Peggy’s husband, her children, grandchildren, and family members as he shared growing up and seeing her in church, their time together, the pre and post-game calls, her “Hail State” texts which meant her Bulldogs had one and how he had his phone in his hand to call her when State had defeated Ole Miss last week before catching himself and putting the phone down. She was, is, and will always be Whippet softball, known for her loyalty to those she loved and well, just hope you were loved. From her sweet potato pie which she made for him, and was a part of Coach Terry’s birthday celebration, to the lessons she taught both on and off the field, those who knew and loved her will never have to look any further than left field to see the impression she made on all of us. On a personal note, Coach, I truly hope you liked this!

Coach Terry cements the legacy of “Coach Gran” as he announces the dedication of “Peggy Ables Field

Lady Whippets Coach Terry discusses growing up in “Gran” fashion

Coach Terry discusses the season ahead and honoring a woman who had such a passion for the game

Larry Ables collects himself and shares what so many knew of his late wife and what it means to him to see her honored this way

Son Todd Ables reflects on the evenings surprise

Son Terry Ables shares what this means to his mother’s legacy, and she’ll be remembered for most

Daughter Leslie Browning was simply speechless at the honor

Granddaughters Lyn Crockrell & Cody Harkins discuss playing for “Gran” and if she would’ve loved this honor

KHS Athletic Director Macy Willbanks thanks everyone who made tonight possible and talks about her time coaching with “Gran”