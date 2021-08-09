Penny Spears Officially Graduates from Certified Municipal Clerk Program

Carthage City Clerk Penny Spears has officially graduated from the Certified Municipal Clerk program. The event was held recently during the annual Mississippi Municipal League conference. Developed and conducted by the Mississippi State University Extension Service, the program provides municipal clerks, tax collectors and their deputies additional education and expertise. The three-year program covers 30 topics, including purchasing, personnel management, municipal law and ethics of openness in government. Participants earn their certification after successfully completing topical assessments.

“Municipal clerks play an essential role in local governments and communities in the state,” said Jason Camp, an instructor with the Extension Center for Government and Community Development. “Their positions require a wide range of expertise in local, state and federal laws. Graduates of this program are better prepared for the complex nature of their job.” Congratulations to Penny Spears.

Photo L to R) Jason Camp, Extension Instructor, Mississippi State University Extension Service – Carthage City Clerk Penny Spears -Joanne Roberts, President for the Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Collectors Association.