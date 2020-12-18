Home » Local » Petit Larceny and Assault on Police in Neshoba Arrests

Petit Larceny and Assault on Police in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

JEFFREY ADAMS, 23, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting.  Bond $1,000.

 

TIMOTHY B BARNETT, 57, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

ANTHONY JAMES BROADWAY, 37, of Meridian, Simple Assault by Threat, Petit Larceny, Harassing / Threatening Phone Calls, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

ALEXANDRA H COTTON, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Simple Assault on a Police Officer X 2, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $600, $600, $0.

 

MISTY GILMER GREEN, 40, of Carthage, False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JOSEPH O ROWELL, 44, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Submit a Comment