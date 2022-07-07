Petit Larceny, DUIs, and Dope Charges in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalPetit Larceny, DUIs, and Dope Charges in Neshoba Arrests

MICHAEL J BELL, 44, of Philadelphia,  Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TODD BEN, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

CORNELIUS BROWN, 43, of Gulfport, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

HUNTER BROWN, 20, of Union, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

TYLER KEITH COTTON, 27, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LACYNTHIA NIXON, 40, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KIMBERLY DUELL, 45, of Union, Petit Larceny, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

JONATHAN LANCE EAKES, 40, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAHMAD DEBRUCE HARRISON, 33, of Lisman, AL, DUI – 2nd, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Proof of Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License.  Bond $2,500, $15,000, $800, $800, $800.

 

ADRIAN JAVARES HATHORN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $800.

 

DONOVAN HICKMAN, 48, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, NCO.  Bond $1,500.

 

STEPHEN MICHEAL HUNTLEY, 34, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CASSIE S JEFFERSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

ANTHONY ALEXANDER JOHN, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $1,000.

