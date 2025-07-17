Petit Larceny, DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

JAMIE ANDERSON, 46, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DUSTIN DAVIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

SONYA MARIE EVANS, 43, of Toomsuba, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, False ID, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000, $600, $5,000, $800, $600.

JOSHUAN GRIFFIN, 39, of Carthage, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROBERT LOUIS LEGER, 27, of Silas, AL, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

TYLER JAMAL MARSHALL, 23, DUI – Other Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

AESHARE LEKONDEREK POLLARD, 33, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000, $600, $5,000, $300.

COREY RAYBORN, 37, of Union, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Altered License Tag, NCSO. Bond $800, $60, $800, $500.

MARGARET TABOR, 38, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, False Reporting of Crime, NCSO. Bond $2,000 X 2, $600.

MARCUS JARROD TRAVIS, 47, of Tuscaloosa, AL, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500.

EBONEK SHUNTIA WILSON, 36, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.