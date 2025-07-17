Big Deals!
HomeLocalPetit Larceny, DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

Petit Larceny, DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

by
SHARE NOW
Petit Larceny, DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

JAMIE ANDERSON, 46, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

DUSTIN DAVIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

 

SONYA MARIE EVANS, 43, of Toomsuba, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, False ID, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000, $600, $5,000, $800, $600.

https://www.breezynews.com/boswell-media-sports-home-run-derby

 

JOSHUAN GRIFFIN, 39, of Carthage, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

ROBERT LOUIS LEGER, 27, of Silas, AL, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

TYLER JAMAL MARSHALL, 23, DUI – Other Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

AESHARE LEKONDEREK POLLARD, 33, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000, $600, $5,000, $300.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

COREY RAYBORN, 37, of Union, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Altered License Tag, NCSO.  Bond $800, $60, $800, $500.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

MARGARET TABOR, 38, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, False Reporting of Crime, NCSO.  Bond $2,000 X 2, $600.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

MARCUS JARROD TRAVIS, 47, of Tuscaloosa, AL, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

 

EBONEK SHUNTIA WILSON, 36, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.breezynews.com/boswell-media-sports-home-run-derby

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Multiple DUIs, Multiple Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Several Calls About Fighting Overnight in Carthage and Leake County

Wrecked Vehicle Found Abandoned in Neshoba

Friday Night Fire in Leake County

More Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Leake and Attala

Drugs, Disorderly, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf
https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/