Philadelphia Airport awarded grant from U.S. Dept. of Transportation

Eighteen airports in Mississippi will receive federal money to make improvements, including rehabilitation of some runways.

Several Mississippi airports received airport infrastructure grants through the Airport Improvement Program on Monday.

Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced $4.8 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Department of Transportation awarded two local grants, one to the Philadelphia Airport, which will receive $253,583 to install perimeter fencing and one to the Newton Airport which will receive $208,800 to rehabilitate the airport’s apron and removal of obstructions.

