Philadelphia Christmas Parade – applications due soon

The Philadelphia Christmas parade will be on December 6th at 6pm in downtown Philadelphia.

Last year due to Covid-19 concerns, the parade was held at 50% capacity and spectators were highly encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. The Community Development Partnership has said that there are no restrictions this year.

If you would like to be in the parade or have a float in the parade, applications are due by Thursday December 2nd. They are available at the Depot at 256 West Beacon Street. Call 601-656-1000 for more information.