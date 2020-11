The Philadelphia Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 7 at 6 p.m. Applications are available now. November 6th is the last day to submit an application for the parade before a late fee. The cost is $15. Afterward there is a $5. additional fee. The very last day to submit an application is December 3rd. For more information call 601-656-1000 or for an application see 2020 Christmas Parade Application