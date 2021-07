Philadelphia Elementary School will hold registration for all new and returning students today July 19th through Thursday, July 22nd. School registration can be completed on any one of those days. Office hours are between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

**Returning students must provide 2 current proofs of residency.

**New students must provide 2 current proofs of residency, immunization record, social security card, birth certificate, and parent driver’s license.