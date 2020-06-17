Philadelphia Getting More Sleep Amid Stay-At-Home Order, Study Shows.

Philadelphia residents have been getting 16.4 hours extra sleep (per month) by working from home during lockdown.

Study also ranks best and worst cities for sleep in Mississippi.

Madison emerged in 1st place, while Indianola came in last position.

Philadelphia among the worst cities for sleep, in position #54.

Infographic included showing best cities for sleep in Mississippi.

Online sleep-industry review and information site, Sleepopolis, conducted a study which found that Philadelphia residents who have been working from home during lockdown clocked an extra 16.4 hours sleep per month. If you are still working from home – as many of us are during social distancing – your commute is simply the route from your bedroom to another room in your home! This period of isolation highlights the benefits of working remotely, which is an increasingly popular method of employment.

It transpires that there are folks from many towns and cities across The Magnolia State need all the sleep they can get! In the same study, Sleepopolis identified and compiled a list of the best and worst cities for sleep in Mississippi using a variety of different factors. These were combined to create an overall sleep score out of 100 for each town on the list. Sleep factors in this study include the smoking rate, insufficient sleep rate, mentally unhealthy days, physical inactivity, air pollution levels and unemployment rate.

Philadelphia has a sleep score of 80.2, and came in position #54 – meaning its residents are getting far less quality sleep than those in other towns and cities in Mississippi. It seems the extra hours of sleep are necessary here!

The study found that Madison emerged as the best city to have a good night’s rest with an overall sleep score of 85.74. Comparatively, Indianola residents are the mostly likely to benefit from working from home and getting extra Z’s… The town came in last place on the list with a sleep score of just 78.46.

The research revealed that cities near the top of the list have minimal levels of air pollution, which is a contributing factor to sleeping habits. High levels of air pollution correlate with increased rates of breathing diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular disease and lung cancer. These are strongly linked with obstructive sleep apnea, which is a serious sleep disorder. Hopefully, this extended period of working from home will help to reduce air pollution and therefore add to even more sleep hours banked per month.