Philadelphia High School Cancels Next Two Football Games Due To Safety Precautions

Philadelphia High School is cancelling their next two football games due to safety precautions. In an official statement from Philadelphia Public School District, tomorrow’s game with Madison Ridgeland academy as well as the following game on September 25th with Kemper County Academy has been cancelled. The reason stated is the number people being quarantined according to the School official safety guidelines. One student and two faculty members have tested positive this week and one elementary school student.

 

 

