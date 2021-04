Philadelphia High School has announced STAR student and teacher of the year. The School released the following statement. “Congratulations to our 2021 Philadelphia High School STAR Student and Teacher, Emma Taylor and Mrs. Anne Fisacerly!” STAR Students are named by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program. STAR Students choose a STAR Teacher that has greatly impacted their scholastic achievements.