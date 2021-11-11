Philadelphia Holiday Open House Is Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–You’re starting to see Christmas events already and it’s not even Thanksgiving. One of the first is Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. About 20 businesses will be open downtown, along with seven restaurants.

“This is important for the economy because it gives our downtown merchants a chance to showcase their buildings for Christmas,” said Tim Moore, Chamber Main Street & Tourism Director of Neshoba County, talking to our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11.

“They can get some of those early minute gifts out of the way. Some of us like to shop early and some of us like to shop late. This kind of gives everybody a chance to see all the stores decorated for Christmas and get into the mindset that Christmas is here.”

The event is being hosted from 1 to 5 p.m. by the Community Development Partnership.