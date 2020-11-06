Philadelphia- Holiday Open House Starts Today

Philadelphia’s Holiday Open House starts today. The city wide small business event will take place on November 6, 7 & 8. Stores will be open regular hours on November 6th and 7th and the from 1pm-5pm on November 8th all in downtown Philadelphia. The Community Development Partnership is encouraging everyone to shop local this holiday season.

Open House Schedule-

Friday & Saturday Only– Ashley’s Restaurant, Bobby’s Jewelry, Petit Jewelers, Stribling Drugs, Neshoba County Coop, Ronnie’s Steak & Grill

Store’s Participating– Backroads Boutique & Monograms, Dixie’s Gypsy Boutique, Faye’s, Jewelry Just 4 Fun, Jus Pickin, Kademi, MG&Company, M. Tootsie’s Boutique & Gifts, Jess 2 Gorgeous & Adorable, Vintage Revival, Southern Avenue Boutique, Square Peg Mini-Mall, Steve’s on The Square, Stitched Boutique, Tanya’s Threads, The Clothesline, Tots, Teens & In-Between, Yates Building Supply, (Santa Pics Sunday ONLY)

Restaurants Participating – Blake’s Seafood, City Limits, CrisMont Creations, La Cocinita, Old Mexico, Our Hometown Philly, The Porterhouse