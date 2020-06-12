Philadelphia mayor reacts to spike in Neshoba County COVID-19 cases

In just a few days’ time, Neshoba County has seen an increase of nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases.

“We are experiencing very high numbers. I think we are third in the state. This is very alarming. As citizens and as business owners we must all still be aware that the virus is still here and it is still taking lives,” said Philadelphia Mayor James Young.

Young said the numbers are troubling to not only him, but to members of the Philadelphia-Neshoba-Choctaw COVID-19 Task Force.