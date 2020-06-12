Philadelphia mayor reacts to spike in Neshoba County COVID-19 cases
In just a few days’ time, Neshoba County has seen an increase of nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases.
“We are experiencing very high numbers. I think we are third in the state. This is very alarming. As citizens and as business owners we must all still be aware that the virus is still here and it is still taking lives,” said Philadelphia Mayor James Young.
Young said the numbers are troubling to not only him, but to members of the Philadelphia-Neshoba-Choctaw COVID-19 Task Force.
“Our approach to these numbers is to remind the people that the governor’s guidelines, CDC guidelines, Dr. Dobb’ guidelines are, number one, to wear your face mask and practice social distancing,” said Young.
Young encouraged everyone in Neshoba County to take the growing case numbers seriously. He said this is not the time to relax.
“As a leader I’m just asking all of our citizens to be mindful of each other. Wear your mask. Remember the safe distancing. These things work. They work to save lives. That’s what we want to see in Neshoba County. Not at the top of the list, but at the bottom,” said Young.
On June 10, Neshoba County reported 821 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths, the second highest in the state behind Lauderdale County.