Philadelphia, MS Police Uncover New Info in Long-Standing Missing Persons Case

The Philadelphia Police Department recently conducted a search at a property on N. Donald Ave., yielding new information in a long-standing missing persons case.

Chief Eric Lyons announced that the search provided new information regarding the case, which has been under investigation for several years.

“We will continue to investigate missing persons cases and cold cases to bring justice to the victim and their families,” stated Chief Lyons

The identity of the missing person has not been disclosed at this time.

