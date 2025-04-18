Philadelphia MS Senior, Jamarion “Frog” Grady, Dies in Drowning Accident

Philadelphia, MS is mourning the tragic loss of Jamarion “Frog” Grady, a senior at Philadelphia High School, who passed away in an accidental drowning.
The school released a heartfelt letter about Jamarion Grady. Click here to read it.
The young man apparently drowned Thursday evening at Lake Pushmataha in the Pearl River Community.
Reportedly, two people were fishing when one person in the water began to drown. The second person went into the water to help and also began to drown. Both were taken to a local hospital.
Jamarion Grady was pronounced deceased and the second individual was flown to a hospital for care. At this time, the second individual’s condition is unknown.
3 comments
Kerry WalkerApril 19, 2025 at 9:26 am
This is so sad, will be praying for the family 🙏🙏🙏
JayApril 21, 2025 at 5:38 am
Governor please make swimming 🏊♀️ and driving a mandatory part of All of the schools in MS asap!
Josephine BlanchardApril 21, 2025 at 6:25 am
To the parents,family members, friends and classmates of theses two young angels. I am sending my deepest condolences as being a twin myself
I pray that doing this difficult time in your life we ask our father God to gives each of you strength as each passing day go by. I will continue to pray for you’ll in the mighty name of Jesus I pray Amen 🙏 🫂❤️Rest In Paradise Twins🌹🌹