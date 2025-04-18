Philadelphia MS Senior, Jamarion “Frog” Grady, Dies in Drowning Accident

Philadelphia, MS is mourning the tragic loss of Jamarion “Frog” Grady, a senior at Philadelphia High School, who passed away in an accidental drowning.

The school released a heartfelt letter about Jamarion Grady. Click here to read it.

The young man apparently drowned Thursday evening at Lake Pushmataha in the Pearl River Community.

Reportedly, two people were fishing when one person in the water began to drown. The second person went into the water to help and also began to drown. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Jamarion Grady was pronounced deceased and the second individual was flown to a hospital for care. At this time, the second individual’s condition is unknown.