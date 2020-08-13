Philadelphia Native Marty Stuart to Join Country Music Hall of Fame

Philadelphia native Marty Stuart is joining the Country Music Hall of Fame. Alongside Hank WIlliams Jr. and song writer Dean Dillon, the five time Grammy Award winner becomes one of three new inductees.

Marty Stuart began his music career as a pre-teen, playing mandolin at revivals, festivals and campaign rallies before joining Lester Flatt’s band at thirteen. He remained until Flatt disbanded the group in 1978, landing a spot in Johnny Cash’s band in 1980. Stuart left Cash in 1985 to focus on a solo career, amassing four Gold albums and six Top 10 singles during the 1990s, his commercial peak as a recording artist. He went on to become not only a musician and singer but also a songwriter, producer, archivist, photographer, television host, and spokesman for the history and traditions of music.

The Country Music Hall of Fame accolade was created by the Country Music Association (CMA), the country music industry’s trade organization, to recognize significant contributions to the advancement of country music in both the creative and business communities. Election to the Hall of Fame is solely the prerogative of the CMA.