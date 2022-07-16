Philadelphia Police Department investigates Recent Burglaries and Thefts

Zach Collins of Philadelphia is wanted in connection with the burglary at Northside Park. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and again asking for help if you know where he can be found.

The photo of the burglary of Philly Hair and Beauty on Line Ave early Tuesday morning at approximately 2 in the morning shows the suspect responsible for the break-in where an undisclosed amount of money was taken along with other items such as hair and supplies. The investigation into this incident believes this individual to possibly be a female but needs the public’s help in identifying this person as well.

If anybody has any info on any of these cases please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131.