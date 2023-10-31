HomeLocalPhiladelphia Police Department transitions to new building

Philadelphia Police Department transitions to new building

by
Philadelphia Police Department has moved to a new building.  The transition began in May of this year, but the first official day in the new building is today, October 31, 2023.

The new office is located at 523 Main St., not far from the department’s former location.

Chief of Police, Eric Lyons says they’re still working on a few things they’d like to add to the new building such as a sign. Lyons says the new building has much more room than the old location, which was one main reason for moving.

  1. Margo Hamilton
    Margo Hamilton
    October 31, 2023 at 2:39 pm

    growth finally being recognized, should work better then the cramped conditions of the former location ,congratulations 👏

