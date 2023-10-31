Philadelphia Police Department transitions to new building

Philadelphia Police Department has moved to a new building. The transition began in May of this year, but the first official day in the new building is today, October 31, 2023.

The new office is located at 523 Main St., not far from the department’s former location.

Chief of Police, Eric Lyons says they’re still working on a few things they’d like to add to the new building such as a sign. Lyons says the new building has much more room than the old location, which was one main reason for moving.

Photos of the new building and directions of how to get to it are pictured.