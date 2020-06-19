Philadelphia Police Dept Receives Prayer Cloths

Prayer Cloths were delivered to the Philadelphia Police Department this week. Ms. Kelley Warren and her daughter Bella presented the prayer cloths from New Zion Pentecostal Church. According to Ms. Warren “I felt led on my heart to have the prayer clothes anointed by our pastor and our ministry team to give to both our city police department and our sheriff’s department. I didn’t do this for any kind of recognition. I did it to show our officers that in a time like this, they have people who are praying for them and appreciate them.” Every officer received a cloth.

Pictured with Ms. Warren and Bella are Sgt. David Brackett and Lt. Eric Lyons.