Philadelphia Police investigating multiple break-ins

he Philadelphia Police Department is investigating three burglaries that happened in December, within 24 hours of the other.

Tools and two TVs were stolen from a home on Corene Avenue on December 12th. A possible suspect was captured on surveillance cameras at Central MS Recycling, which was also broken into that night. On December 13th, during a Philadelphia High School basketball game, officers were notified about a car parked on Oak Street with its windows busted out. The police department said someone went through the contents of the vehicle, but nothing was reported stolen. The incidents are still under investigation.