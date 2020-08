A Philadelphia School has reported a Covid-19 positive case. The PPSD released a statement saying that Philadelphia High School reported a positive case of Covid-19 and has implemented the Covid-19 exposure protocol outlined in the districts SAFE return to school plan.”

The plan can be found on the districts web page at www.phillytornadoes.com

More details to come.

At least 71 counties have been listed as having a Covid-19 positive case within the school district.