The Philadelphia Rotary Club made a donation to Open Arms Ministry. Open Arms is a food ministry serving Philadelphia and Neshoba County. During the pandemic, they are providing bags of food to the community on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 4:30-6:30 p.m. They are located at 239 Railroad Ave. For more information call 601-663-8505. President Heath Stribling presented the check to John Bowen, Open Arms co-chairman.