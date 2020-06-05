Philadelphia Rotary Club Presents Neshoba General with Check

The Rotary Club of Philadelphia presented a check to Neshoba General CEO Lee McCall in the amount of $1,981.00.

Rotary International has provided $25,000 in grants to District 6820 to be used for PPE throughout the region. Seven separate hospitals received grants including Neshoba General. Rotary International has donated more than $3,000,000 to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Presenting the check are Tom Johnson, Chairman of the Disaster Relief Committee for District 6820, and Mattie Hudson, President of the Philadelphia Rotary Club.