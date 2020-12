Philadelphia Rotary December Students of the Month have been announced and recognized.

From left are Mary Booker, Philadelphia High School; Marlee Thomas, Neshoba Central High School; and Isley Mingo, Choctaw Central High School. Due to Choctaw Central schools being under quarantine in November, their November student, Laliana Crosby, was also recognized. At right is Elizabeth Frohse, student of the month chairman. School officials also attended the meeting.