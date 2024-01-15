Philadelphia Mississippi School District will close Tuesday and have a delayed start on Wednesday

HomeLocalPhiladelphia Mississippi School District will close Tuesday and have a delayed start on WednesdayPhiladelphia Mississippi School District will close Tuesday and have a delayed start on WednesdayMon, January 15, 2024 by Ashlee DavisSHARE NOW Due to possible inclement weather, the Philadelphia School District will be closed on Tuesday, January, 16, 2024 and will have a delayed start of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
8 comments
PamelaJanuary 15, 2024 at 8:11 pm
I think on snow days the Philadelphia Schools district should go virtual 🤷 and I think the teacher that day should get time and half
GinaJanuary 15, 2024 at 8:25 pm
This isn’t on SDP’s website, Twitter, FB, or IG.
Ashlee Davis • Post Author •January 15, 2024 at 8:47 pm
This is for Philadelphia, MS.
PATRICIA SULLIVANJanuary 15, 2024 at 8:39 pm
This isn’t for Philadelphia PA correct?
Ashlee Davis • Post Author •January 15, 2024 at 8:47 pm
Correct. This is for Philadelphia, MS.
ShijiJanuary 15, 2024 at 8:42 pm
So I was googling and trying to figure it out…… Apparently there is a Philadelphia school district in Mississippi and they are going to be closed on Tuesday! It’s not the Philly school district in PA
www. phillytornadoes. com/
(Sorry, had to separate it because you can’t put links in here)
Hopefully that will clear the confusion
Ashlee Davis • Post Author •January 15, 2024 at 8:56 pm
**ATTENTION** This post is regarding Philadelphia MISSISSIPPI Public School District. NOT Philadelphia, PA.