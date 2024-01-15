Philadelphia Mississippi School District will close Tuesday and have a delayed start on Wednesday

HomeLocalPhiladelphia Mississippi School District will close Tuesday and have a delayed start on Wednesday

by
Due to possible inclement weather, the Philadelphia School District will be closed on Tuesday, January, 16, 2024 and will have a delayed start of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

8 comments
  1. Pamela
    January 15, 2024 at 8:11 pm

    I think on snow days the Philadelphia Schools district should go virtual 🤷 and I think the teacher that day should get time and half

    Reply
  2. Gina
    January 15, 2024 at 8:25 pm

    This isn’t on SDP’s website, Twitter, FB, or IG.

    Reply
    • Ashlee Davis
      Ashlee Davis • Post Author •
      January 15, 2024 at 8:47 pm

      This is for Philadelphia, MS.

      Reply
  3. PATRICIA SULLIVAN
    January 15, 2024 at 8:39 pm

    This isn’t for Philadelphia PA correct?

    Reply
    • Ashlee Davis
      Ashlee Davis • Post Author •
      January 15, 2024 at 8:47 pm

      Correct. This is for Philadelphia, MS.

      Reply
  4. Shiji
    January 15, 2024 at 8:42 pm

    So I was googling and trying to figure it out…… Apparently there is a Philadelphia school district in Mississippi and they are going to be closed on Tuesday! It’s not the Philly school district in PA
    www. phillytornadoes. com/
    (Sorry, had to separate it because you can’t put links in here)
    Hopefully that will clear the confusion

    Reply
  5. Ashlee Davis
    Ashlee Davis • Post Author •
    January 15, 2024 at 8:56 pm

    **ATTENTION** This post is regarding Philadelphia MISSISSIPPI Public School District. NOT Philadelphia, PA.

    Reply

