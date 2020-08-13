Philadelphia Schools Back In Session On Monday

Philadelphia schools are opening. According to Philadelphia School officials the schools are open on Monday, August 17th. Parents will be able to escort their children to class on the first day but families will need to stagger. Busses will be running at the normal time and car ride drop off opens at 7:20 am. Grab and Go breakfast will be available as well. To see staggered 1st day schedule for parents walking children to class see below.

Staggered Schedule to walk children to classroom

Grades 2-6 (7:20-8:00am)

1st grade (8:00-8:30 am)

Kindergarten (8:30-9:00)

Pre-K (9:00-9:30)