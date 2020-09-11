Philadelphia: Vandalism at Northside Park!

Vandalism is happening in Philadelphia. Northside Park officials report that one of their buildings has been vandalized. They are asking for anyone to report any information that is helpful in solving this crime. “We take pride in trying to keep the park clean and safe for everyone that utilizes and enjoys it. We haven’t received any information yet, if and when we do they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.”

Please call or text 601-656-4101 if you have any information.

Photo Credit-Northside Park Officials