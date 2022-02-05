Philadelphia’s Adalyn Steele Shines Bright at the SPRA Rodeo Finals

B-MO in the MO’rning – Well, what can I say about the surprise that was in store for me tonight when we began the first of two incredible nights of SPRA Rodeo Final action? The competition was fierce as expected and the crowd was great. Looking for an even bigger and better one tomorrow night with so much on the line for those cowboys and cowgirls competing for championships, so get your tickets at the box office and come ready to cheer them on. B-MO in the MO’rning – Well, what can I say about the surprise that was in store for me tonight when we began the first of two incredible nights of SPRA Rodeo Final action? The competition was fierce as expected and the crowd was great. Looking for an even bigger and better one tomorrow night with so much on the line for those cowboys and cowgirls competing for championships, so get your tickets at the box office and come ready to cheer them on.

Now then, to our “Little Rodeo Princess”, Philadelphia’s Adalyn Steele. The 10-year-old who wanted to trade her little brother for a pair of tickets and the chance to ride my horse Charlie had her chance to shine filling in for our former Dixie National and Miss Mississippi High School Rodeo Queen Lisa Moore. I’m not sure anyone or anything could have prepared us all for what an incredible job she would do.