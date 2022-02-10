Philadelphia’s Miriam Prince Joins Leake Academy Elite as the Rebels Advance (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – Magical moments aren’t something new at Leake Academy. The school’s numerous titles run in various sports, speaks volumes about the quality and of the players, the coach’s and dedication from the student’s parents as well. Every year it almost seems to be expected, however there are those rare moment that aren’t. Last night’s Lady Rebel victory in the North 5 A Playoffs saw Rebel Junior Miriam Prince take her place beside Rebel Elite as she joined Coach Amanda Hatch and a select seven others in the schools 2,000-point club.

The shot came with 36 seconds remaining in the first half on Prince’s 16th points of the game. The magnitude of this individual accomplishment coming in her junior year while important, isn’t something I believe she’ll celebrate until her main goal comes and that being repeating as State and Overall Champions. She now joins a group which includes:

Miriam Prince – 2,002, Amanda Hatch (her coach) – 2,470 and is 4th on that list and is led by Susan Byrd Price, the former 6’4 Rebel alumni with 3,187 points. Congratulations on your success Miriam and the best to you and “The Rebelution” as you go for “back-to-back” titles.

Catch Leake Academy Rebel Semi Final action tomorrow on Kicks 96 beginning at 4 pm with Phillip Palmertree.

B-MO in the MO’rning talking Lady Rebel Basketball

Phillip Palmertree calls the shot during the game

Coach Amanda Hatch on the team’s performance

Coach Amanda Hatch on Miriam joining 2000

Miriam Prince on joining “The Elite”

Miriam Prince on what’s next after 2000

Bonus content

Prince and “The Rebelution” win State Championship #21 audio highlights from last year’s State Championship vs Hartfield