Photo: Boswell Media AP Awards

Boswell Media’s 2019 Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors awards arrived Friday.
The awards were announced in April, however the contest banquet, which was set to be held in Baton Rouge, LA, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A complete list of winners can be found here.
The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative with 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States.
2019 Boswell Media Awards:
- 1st Place – Multimedia: Cruisin for a Cure
- 1st Place – Use of Sound: Veterans Day Aisle of Honor
- 1st Place – Anchor/Reporter: Breck Riley
- 2nd Place – Multimedia: A Hero Comes Home
- 2nd Place – Use of Sound: A Hero Comes Home
- 2nd Place – Breaking News: November 5 Election Coverage
- 2nd Place – Newscast: August 29 Newscast
- 3rd Place – Sportscast or Sports Program: Kosciusko Whippet Football: Pick Six for the win
- 3rd Place – Short Feature: 2019 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year