Photo: Boswell Media AP Awards

Boswell Media’s 2019 Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors awards arrived Friday.

The awards were announced in April, however the contest banquet, which was set to be held in Baton Rouge, LA, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A complete list of winners can be found here.

The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative with 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States.

2019 Boswell Media Awards: