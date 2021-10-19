Photo: ECCC Homecoming Court

Members of the 2021 Homecoming Court at East Central Community College included (front row, from left) freshman maid Zoey Bell of Philadelphia and escort Dylan Farve of Richton, freshman maid Amelia Kirk of Louisville and escort Dylan Harrison of Union, sophomore maid Kenay’zha Germany of Union and escort Anthony Smith of Newton, sophomore maid Magdelyn Kirk of Louisville and escort Trey Nichols of Morton, queen Kiersten Selman of Madison and escort Austin Lee of Madison; sophomore maid Alex Weir of Hickory and escort Davis Pool of Steens, sophomore maid Taylor Gregory of Louisville and escort Reese Tillman of Forest; freshman maid Mabry Mayfield of Carthage and escort Ethan Warren of Forest; and freshman maid Brayleigh Gregory of Louisville and escort Stevie Ray of Philadelphia.

The queen and her court were presented at Bailey Stadium during halftime of the ECCC vs. Copiah-Lincoln Community College football game Thursday, Oct. 14. (EC Photo)