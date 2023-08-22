(Photo Gallery) – Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake Earns Five-Star Rating for Quality

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake five stars for quality, the agency’s highest distinction.

“Providing quality care to our patients is of utmost importance to our physicians and health care professionals,” said Daryl Weaver, administrator and chief executive officer of Baptist Leake. “This rating is special because it demonstrates our medical team’s commitment to delivering excellent care every day. We are honored to serve our community, and I am so proud that Baptist Leake has been recognized among our nation’s best hospitals for high-quality care.”

Baptist Leake is one of only four hospitals in Mississippi to be awarded five stars. The ratings are based on 46 quality measurements from five categories: mortality, safety, readmissions after treatment of common conditions, patient experience, and timely and effective care. An overall star rating is also based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia.

CMS rated more than 4,000 hospitals across the country on a five-star scale; only 483 hospitals received five stars. Medicare based the star rating on measures that include patient reviews, outcomes and infection rates. The government agency created the rating system to help consumers evaluate and compare quality care among hospitals in their communities.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake is a 25-bed community hospital offering inpatient, outpatient and advanced diagnostic services to communities in Leake County and surrounding areas. Baptist Leake provides specialty services, including the Senior Life Solutions Intensive Outpatient Program, a wide range of outpatient specialty services, a 24-hour emergency department, one on-site primary care clinic and two additional primary care clinics in Walnut Grove and Madden communities.

*press release by Baptist