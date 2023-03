A new business has opened on the square in Carthage.

Circa 61 is a furniture store filled with beautiful American and European pieces from the 1950’s – 1980’s.

The store is owned by Josh Peoples and the current business hours are:

Monday – Tuesday by appointment only

Wednesday – Saturday 10 am – 6 pm

Sunday 12 noon – 5 pm

For appointments, text 769-274-6232.