Photo Gallery: Leake County Sheriff Awarded "Top Cop" by Central MS Crime Stoppers
Tue, August 1, 2023 by Ashlee Davis
Leake County Sheriff, Randy W. Atkinson was presented the "Top Cop" award by Central MS Crime Stoppers on Monday, July 31, 2023.
1 comment
SteveAugust 1, 2023 at 8:59 am
Congratulations Sheriff! You deserve it. Keep up the good work for the county.