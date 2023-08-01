HomeLeakePhoto Gallery: Leake County Sheriff Awarded “Top Cop” by Central MS Crime Stoppers

Photo Gallery: Leake County Sheriff Awarded "Top Cop" by Central MS Crime Stoppers

Leake County Sheriff, Randy W. Atkinson was presented the “Top Cop” award by Central MS Crime Stoppers on Monday, July 31, 2023.

  1. Steve
    Steve
    August 1, 2023 at 8:59 am

    Congratulations Sheriff! You deserve it. Keep up the good work for the county.

