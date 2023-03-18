Photo Gallery: Leake County Sheriff’s Office Senior Citizen’s Day a Success

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office Senior Citizen’s Day TRIAD event was held at Leake Central Elementary on Thursday, March 17th. There was a great turnout with senior citizens from all over Leake County in attendance.

Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson says he is grateful to all the sponsors, vendors, speakers, the City of Carthage, and the citizens who contributed to and attended the event.

Speakers included: Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson, Mayor Laurie Henderson, and Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey. Pastor Matt Hill of Pleasant Hill Church of God sang the National Anthem. Vendors offered information on ways for senior citizens to protect themselves from crime and also gave advice on ways to stay healthy as senior citizens.

Photos were provided by Leake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cody Tucker. See more photos on the Leake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.